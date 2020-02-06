Decision about Maryam Nawaz to be taken as per law: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday said that the decision pertaining to Maryam Nawaz would be made according to the facts and the law, and in this regard Dr Adnan's wishes would not be taken into account.

Addressing the media at a local hotel, he said that medical reports of Mian Nawaz Sharif had been received by the Home department on which the Punjab government could decide in a couple of days.

Raja Basharat said that Nawaz Sharif's case was different from Maryam Nawaz's case, but in every case the rules would be taken into consideration.

He said, "Dr Adnan's wishes are many, we can not make decisions according to his wishes."The Minister said that if the Punjab government was not satisfied with Nawaz Sharif's medical reports, it had the option of going to court.