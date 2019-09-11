UrduPoint.com
Decision For Payment Of Compensation To Affected Tribal Business Community Soon: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:42 PM

Decision for payment of compensation to affected tribal business community soon: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan Wednesday said that provincial government would soon decide about payment of compensation to militancy affected business community of tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan Wednesday said that provincial government would soon decide about payment of compensation to militancy affected business community of tribal districts.

Talking to delegations of public representatives from Miran Shah and Mir Ali during a call on meeting here at his office, he assured the delegation that as per the directives of Chief Minister the legal complications are being removed to facilitate the affected business community of tribal districts.

He said the provincial is well aware of the problems of business community and sees their sacrifices in terms of human lives or financial with great honor and respect.

Earlier, the delegations comprising KP Minister for Communication Akbar Ayub, MPA from North Waziristan Mir Kalam Wazir, Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Abid Majid, Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Ikramullah and others informed the minister about the problems being faced by militancy affected tribal business community.

