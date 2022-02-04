UrduPoint.com

Decision Made To Appoint Coordinators In Provincial Constituencies

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Decision made to appoint coordinators in provincial constituencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :A decision has been made to appoint coordinators in provincial Constituencies of 30 members of Lahore as well to mobilize party workers at union council level.

Federal education Minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood presided over an important meeting of district coordination committee here on Friday.

The meeting discussed different proposals to overcome difficulties being faced by provincial metropolis residents regarding traffic, law and order, patch work of roads, improvement of public toilets etc.

The federal minister was briefed about the performance of Lahore Development Authority, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Lahore Waste Management Company, SNGPL, WASA, district administration and police.

The meeting was informed that LWMC was working for increasing the cleanliness equipment/machinery, besides appointments of sanitary workers, while ghost employees were fired.

Federal minister expressed displeasure over poor cleanliness at Lahore's entry and exit points and directed the administration to take immediate steps for improvement in this regard.

Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal said that work related to shifting fish market from Bhaati chowk was underway and soon it would be shifted at an alternate place.

Shafqat Mahmood directed better coordination between WASA and LWMC and asked the MCL to ensure proper working of streets lights.

He said, "PTI government is working for the beautification of the city as Lahore is a unique historic city and its traditional value will be revived." Federal Education minister directed the police to take immediate measures to prevent drug abuse in educational institutions.

He directed DIG Investigations to prepare a comprehensive plan to make Lahore drugs free city.

PTI Information Secretary Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema, parliamentarians, party workers, DC Lahore Umer Sheikh Chattha attended the meeting while LDA, PHA, LWMC, SNGPL and WASA officers were also present.

