The Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation (PJHF) and the Multan Development Authority (MDA), on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Friday decided in principle to resolve over a decade old pending issues of the Journalist Colony in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation (PJHF) and the Multan Development Authority (MDA), on the orders of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar , Friday decided in principle to resolve over a decade old pending issues of the Journalist Colony in Multan

Deputy Secretary Information Punjab, Deputy Managing Director of PJHF Abdul Qadeer Shami and Additional Director General MDA Muhammad Anwar Chaudhry met here and decided to open transfer of plots at the Journalist Block of Fatima Jinah Housing Scheme, said an official release.

MDA Director Estate Rana Tauqeer Elahi, Director Engineering Nazir Chughtai, Director Admin Ikram Aziz Baloch, Deputy Director Information Asghar Khan, former Multan Press Club president Shakeel Anjum and PJHF Assistant Director Haseeb Afzal were present in the meeting.

Shami announced on the occasion that membership and transfer fee had been decided for the buyers of plots, adding that membership fee had been fixed at Rs 10,000 and transfer fee Rs 100,000.

He said that no transfer or membership fee would be charged from widows or orphan kids of journalists. He said that those who would sell their plots would have to pay taxes, levied by the government.

Shami said that the MDA would soon get Rs 53.9 million for development works at the colony.

Chaudhry Anwar said that the MDA had completed almost all development works at J-Block of Fatima Jinnah Housing Scheme. He said that a turbine had also been installed for water supply.

Abdul Qadeer Shami had reached Multan on the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who had sought a report from him on the status of the colony within two days.