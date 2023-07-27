Open Menu

Decision Making On Scientific Data For Improved Water Resource Management Critical: International Water Management Institute (IWMI)

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 11:56 PM

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critical: International Water Management Institute (IWMI)

The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan organized a three-day training working on the sustainable use and management of groundwater in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan organized a three-day training working on the sustainable use and management of groundwater in Balochistan.

This training was conducted through the World Bank funded Balochistan Integrated Water Resources Management and Development Project (BIWRMDP). Around twenty agriculture and water professionals from On-Farm Water Management, Agriculture Department, Government of Balochistan attended the training.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Director of Water-Food & Ecosystems, IWMI/Country Representative, IWMI Pakistan said, "Groundwater is extensively used for agriculture and is under tremendous stress, with no systematic monitoring system in Balochistan province. We need to use technology for groundwater monitoring and its optimized use by deployment of sensors and other monitoring equipment." He highlighted that the training would help relevant departments and institutions in better planning and institutionalization of efficient groundwater use and monitoring to make timely and informed decisions.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources, Islamabad in his presentation highlighted the significance of groundwater and its management in Balochistan.

He said that the groundwater is depleting at an alarming level due to unmonitored extraction of this precious resource. PCRWR is piloting some of its successful interventions which have been tested in other areas similar to the conditions that we have in Balochistan. We need the political will to implement those initiatives.

Dr. Sarfraz Munir, Regional Researcher (Water Management) and Dr. Abdul Hakeem, National Researcher (Irrigation Agronomist), IWMI Pakistan introduced field instrumentation for efficient irrigation and groundwater monitoring, and geotagging of tube wells.

Part of the training was an exposure visit to district Pishin where the participants witnessed a practical demonstration of installation, operation and maintenance, and management of drip irrigation system for orchards and vegetable farms.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan World Bank Technology Water Agriculture Visit Pishin From Government Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

27 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

27 minutes ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

28 minutes ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

28 minutes ago
 Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

28 minutes ago
 Brook falls short of century as Australia take cha ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia take charge of fifth Test

28 minutes ago
Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Genera ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from General Al-Burhan on Saeed bin Zayed ..

53 minutes ago
 Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura ..

Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura

57 minutes ago
 US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - T ..

US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - Treasury

57 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Work Together to Prevent Conflicts ..

Russia Ready to Work Together to Prevent Conflicts on African Continent - Putin

57 minutes ago
 US Fed's inflation fight enters new phase

US Fed's inflation fight enters new phase

57 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays work on CBD proj ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays work on CBD projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan