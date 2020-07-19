UrduPoint.com
Decision Of Accession Proved Pakistan Lives In Kashmiris Hearts: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that Kashmiris' decision of accession to Pakistan was the proof that Pakistan lived in their hearts.

In a tweet, the minister said this decision was a slap in the face of those who subjugated it through force and coercion.

He said till achievement of the Kashmiris goal of self-determination, Pakistan would continue their moral, political and diplomatic support with full force.

