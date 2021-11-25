Decision of Federal regime for purging of sales tax on import of fruit from Afghanistan terms positive sign: Hashim

Chaman Chamber of Commerce President Muhammad Hashim, Senior Vice President Haji Salahuddin Achakzai, Vice President Nazar Jan Achakzai and members of the Executive Committee welcomed the decision of the Federal Government to abolish sales tax on import of fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Chaman Chamber of Commerce President Muhammad Hashim, Senior Vice President Haji Salahuddin Achakzai, Vice President Nazar Jan Achakzai and members of the Executive Committee welcomed the decision of the Federal Government to abolish sales tax on import of fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan.

In statement issued here on Thursday, they said the move would be a significant step in reviving trade between the two countries.

They said that the abolition of sales tax on import of vegetables and fruits from Afghanistan by the federal government and the Ministry of Finance was positive step which would benefit both the countries.

The abolition of sales tax by Pakistan is an important step towards reviving trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, they said adding that Chaman Chamber of Commerce condemns the statement made by Waheed Ahmed, Patron General of All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Export Association yesterday regarding abolition of sales tax.

They said only fruits and vegetables are traded between Pakistan and Afghanistan while nothing from Iran or India comes to Pakistan from here.

They said that Chaman Chamber of Commerce termed the decision of federal government regarding elimination of sales tax positive sign for the area and thanked central government in this regard.