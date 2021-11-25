UrduPoint.com

Decision Of Federal Regime For Purging Of Sales Tax On Import Of Fruit From Afghanistan Terms Positive Sign: Hashim

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:48 PM

Decision of Federal regime for purging of sales tax on import of fruit from Afghanistan terms positive sign: Hashim

Chaman Chamber of Commerce President Muhammad Hashim, Senior Vice President Haji Salahuddin Achakzai, Vice President Nazar Jan Achakzai and members of the Executive Committee welcomed the decision of the Federal Government to abolish sales tax on import of fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Chaman Chamber of Commerce President Muhammad Hashim, Senior Vice President Haji Salahuddin Achakzai, Vice President Nazar Jan Achakzai and members of the Executive Committee welcomed the decision of the Federal Government to abolish sales tax on import of fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan.

In statement issued here on Thursday, they said the move would be a significant step in reviving trade between the two countries.

They said that the abolition of sales tax on import of vegetables and fruits from Afghanistan by the federal government and the Ministry of Finance was positive step which would benefit both the countries.

The abolition of sales tax by Pakistan is an important step towards reviving trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, they said adding that Chaman Chamber of Commerce condemns the statement made by Waheed Ahmed, Patron General of All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Export Association yesterday regarding abolition of sales tax.

They said only fruits and vegetables are traded between Pakistan and Afghanistan while nothing from Iran or India comes to Pakistan from here.

They said that Chaman Chamber of Commerce termed the decision of federal government regarding elimination of sales tax positive sign for the area and thanked central government in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Import Iran Chaman Chamber Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

Coe calls Olympics social media survey results 'di ..

Coe calls Olympics social media survey results 'disturbing'

2 minutes ago
 Rice export surpasses US$ 2b: REAP Chairman

Rice export surpasses US$ 2b: REAP Chairman

2 minutes ago
 Italian Secretary General of Defence calls on COAS ..

Italian Secretary General of Defence calls on COAS, lauds Armed Forces' professi ..

2 minutes ago
 Slovakia enters partial lockdown as Covid cases ri ..

Slovakia enters partial lockdown as Covid cases rise

2 minutes ago
 WHO Calls Meeting on Friday Over COVID Strain Foun ..

WHO Calls Meeting on Friday Over COVID Strain Found in South Africa, Botswana - ..

28 minutes ago
 Only valid demands of PPDA to be accepted: Hammad ..

Only valid demands of PPDA to be accepted: Hammad Azhar

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.