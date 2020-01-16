Provincial minister of Sindh for information Saeed Ghani has said that the decision to change Inspector General (IG) was taken with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's consent

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Provincial minister of Sindh for information Saeed Ghani has said that the decision to change Inspector General (IG) was taken with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's consent.Talking to media men in Karachi on Thursday, Saeed Ghani said that such impression is wrong that federation was not taken into confidence on the decision of IG Sindh transfer.He said CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had discussed the matter with the Prime Minister Imran Khan and PM agreed over the decision.He further said that some opposition leaders are thinking that some party leader is being transferred but no heaven had fallen when IG in Punjab, K-P and Baluchistan were changed.

.Minister further added that IGs were changed in other provinces too but no big reaction came over it. I don't know why earthquake like situation occurs on transfer of IG Sindh .It is vital to mention here that Sindh government on Wednesday had decided to remove IG Sindh Kaleem Imam and Sindh Cabinet had approved to hand over the services of IG Kaleem Imam to the federation upon it PTI Sindh stalwarts have criticized the matter and announced to approach the court over the matter.