Decision Of Lying Railway Track Between Karachi To Mazhar Sharif Highly Welcomed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Chairman Standing Committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Pakistan Railways and Dryport, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has welcomed government's decision of initiating a project of lying railway track from Karachi to Mazhar Sharif in Afghanistan

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi who is also Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), said the decision will usher in a new era of progress and development in the region.

Pakistan Railways and China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group have signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) and tenders have also been issued for the project, Zia added.

The project will not only benefit the business community of both countries, but local people, students, and patients as well, he hoped.

Zia also welcomed issuance of notification by Pakistan Railway regarding removal of encroachment on Kohat to Tall Railway line with the objective of executing of Karachi-Mazhar Sharif railway line.

Pakistan Railway has approached Chief Secretary KP, Commissioner Kohat and Railway Deputy Superintendent for removal of encroachment from the track.

Zia Sarhadi said Kohat-Tall railway line was closed and at some places the track was also uprooted as a result of which the timber business in Tall and arrival of goods from Afghanistan including dry fruit, mineral resources like chromite, coal and gypsum was stopped.

The residents of the region had also expressed their reservation over closure of the railway track because of its negative impact on economy and livelihood of people, Zia added.

He said it is also welcome development that lying of Karachi-Mazhar Sharif railway track will revive the old transportation link between Tall and Kohat.

Director PAJCCI appreciated the efforts of Federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafiq for revival of old railway track and for expanding the connectivity of Pakistan Railways with regional countries that will boost commercial activities, tourism and travelling of people.

