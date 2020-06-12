UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decision Of No New Tax In Budget 201-21 Lauded

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 08:20 PM

Decision of no new tax in budget 201-21 lauded

Citizens hailed government's decision not to impose any new tax in federal budget 2020-21

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Citizens hailed government's decision not to impose any new tax in Federal budget 2020-21.

The proposal will surely help in controlling inflation as the prices of commodities will remain same, said social figure Qayyum Khalid.

He stated that the masses were already facing many problems due to COVID 19. It was needed to avoid new taxes in the budget.He lauded government decision that would surely help facilitate masses.

He appreciated enhancing amounts for Ehsaas Programme and stated that it would empower the poor economically.

Known law expert Altaf Chandio also heaped praise on budget allocations and stated that it was best possible budget amid coronavirus circumstance.

Relief in taxes and duties was given in some sectors including construction industry, reduction in sales taxes on local manufacturing of mobile phones and advance taxes on motorcycles, rikshaw etc.

Another citizen Saad Qureshi termed it best budget. He stated that the government did not put any burden on masses.

Related Topics

Poor Mobile Budget Same Government Industry Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed values efforts of Russian, Germ ..

6 minutes ago

Infinix Partners up with Daraz to bring Exclusive ..

1 hour ago

Over 500 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, six deat ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns terrorist attack in ..

1 hour ago

Funding Gap Threatens to Close Vital Programs in Y ..

46 seconds ago

Prosecutors question Italy PM over handling of vir ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.