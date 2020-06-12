Decision of no new tax in budget 201-21 lauded

Citizens hailed government's decision not to impose any new tax in federal budget 2020-21

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Citizens hailed government's decision not to impose any new tax in Federal budget 2020-21.

The proposal will surely help in controlling inflation as the prices of commodities will remain same, said social figure Qayyum Khalid.

He stated that the masses were already facing many problems due to COVID 19. It was needed to avoid new taxes in the budget.He lauded government decision that would surely help facilitate masses.

He appreciated enhancing amounts for Ehsaas Programme and stated that it would empower the poor economically.

Known law expert Altaf Chandio also heaped praise on budget allocations and stated that it was best possible budget amid coronavirus circumstance.

Relief in taxes and duties was given in some sectors including construction industry, reduction in sales taxes on local manufacturing of mobile phones and advance taxes on motorcycles, rikshaw etc.

Another citizen Saad Qureshi termed it best budget. He stated that the government did not put any burden on masses.