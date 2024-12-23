Decision On £190m Reference Against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi To Be Announced On Jan 6
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2024 | 11:48 AM
Judge Nasir Javed Rana who was due to announce verdict today had reserved it on Dec 18, 2024
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2024) An accountability court on Monday postponed decision on the £190 million reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi until January 6, 2025.
Judge Nasir Javed Rana was due to announce verdict on Monday (today) but it postponed the decision until the next date.
Earlier in the day, Advocate Khalid Chaudhary, the counsel for PTI and its leadership, appeared in the court and said that they were expecting the decision on Monday (today).
At this, the judge remarked that “The decision will not be announced today. The winter vacations are going to start, and there is also a course at the high court. You can check the date in 10 minutes,”.
Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana had reserved the verdict on Dec 18 while the court staff had said that the decision would be announced on Dec 23, 2024.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Pact Carbon to promote green mobility
Govt, PTI hold first round of talks today
Al Seer Marine expands fleet with delivery of two modern MR tankers
Decision on £190m reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be announced on ..
ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs arrive in UAE
Launch of Winter National Awareness Campaign for Safety and Security at Fuel Sta ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2024
Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE until Thursday
Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation
Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 2024
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Le ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin cracks down on quack doctors, substandard medicines12 minutes ago
-
‘Suthra Punjab Project' set to transform sanitation, public health12 minutes ago
-
Govt, PTI hold first round of talks today15 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claim two lives23 minutes ago
-
Decision on £190m reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be announced on Jan 655 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders, organizations expose India’s peace mantra in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
President congratulates Green Shirts over ODI series sweep against South Africa3 hours ago
-
Ayaz Melo concludes with substantive narratives of intellectuals12 hours ago
-
AJK prepares to commemorate 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto14 hours ago
-
Hyderabad police shot dead 28 suspects, injured 150 in 170 encounters in 202415 hours ago
-
Tando Adam Press Club announces newly elected body for 202515 hours ago
-
Ali Hassan expresses grief on martyrdom of security personnel at attack in Waziristan15 hours ago