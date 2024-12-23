Decision on £190m reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be announced on Jan 6

(@Abdulla99267510)

Judge Nasir Javed Rana who was due to announce verdict today had reserved it on Dec 18, 2024

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2024) An accountability court on Monday postponed decision on the £190 million reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi until January 6, 2025.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana was due to announce verdict on Monday (today) but it postponed the decision until the next date.

Earlier in the day, Advocate Khalid Chaudhary, the counsel for PTI and its leadership, appeared in the court and said that they were expecting the decision on Monday (today).

At this, the judge remarked that “The decision will not be announced today. The winter vacations are going to start, and there is also a course at the high court. You can check the date in 10 minutes,”.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana had reserved the verdict on Dec 18 while the court staff had said that the decision would be announced on Dec 23, 2024.