Decision On Dar's Wife Plea Reserved Regarding Ownership Of House

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:43 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday reserved its judgment on a petition, moved by Tabasum Dar, claiming the ownership of former finance minister Ishaq Dar's house in Gulberg Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday reserved its judgment on a petition, moved by Tabasum Dar, claiming the ownership of former finance minister Ishaq Dar's house in Gulberg Lahore.

The defense lawyer also continued cross-examining with NAB's investigation officer and last witness Nadir Abbas in corruption reference against former Ishaq Dar pertaining to possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the corruption reference against Ishaq Dar and other co-accused filed by the anti graft body. The co-accused including ex-president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza appeared before the court.

During the course of proceeding, the defense counsel Qazi Misbah started cross-examining with IO and last prosecution witness Nadir Abbas.

To various queries by defense side, the NAB IO said that he had studied the decision of Supreme Court regarding Hudaibiya Papers Mills case during his investigation against Dar about assets beyond sources of income. He said that NAB Lahore was conducting the initial investigation regarding the matter.

The defense counsel also submitted a request to the court seeking court orders to summon the previous case record regarding initial investigation against former finance minister to this, judge asked the NAB prosecutor to submit the written reply.

Answering the defense lawyer's queries, NAB IO said that he had done masters in criminology from University of Punjab, adding that he had also done a course from Punjab Forensic Agency in 2016-17 regarding collection of evidence.

He admitted that he had not taken a special training about investigation related to accounts and income tax, however, he said that he had studied these subjects. Before Ishaq Dar case, he said that he had investigated seven NAB cases.

Abbas took the stance that a reference couldn't be filed only on the opinion of investigation officer of the case.

Meanwhile, Tabbasum Dar's lawyer Qazi Misbah also gave arguments regarding the ownership of a house in Gulberg Lahore and challenging its possible confiscation by the Punjab government in compliance of court orders due to non-appearance of former minister before court.

Qazi Misbah argued that NAB was not authorized to enter any private house without permission. He pleaded that NAB entered the house and also made video records without the permission but it was not made as court record.

He said that this court had not ordered for any investigation to NAB and the department had even no search warrants. He said that the trial court had given the authority related to the house only to the Punjab government.

The court reserved its judgment and adjourned hearing of the casetill October 2.

