Decision on educational institutions to be made on Wednesday, says Shafqat Mahmood

The Federal Minister for Education says NCOC will take a decision on this matter as health of student, teachers and staff members was primary concern.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2021) Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said that they would decide the fate of the educational institutions on Wednesday.

Shafqat Mahmood said that they were seriously monitoring the situation and carefully reviewing everything.

Taking to Twitter, the Federal Minister said: “A meeting of all education and health ministers will be held at National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad on Wednesday to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions,”.

He also said that health of students, teachers and staff is Primary consideration.

The third wave of COVID-19 has hit the country, forcing the governments to impose smart lockdown downs to control its spread.

Vaccine driver is also continuing, with main on focus on doctors, paramedical staff and the people who have crossed 60 years of their age.

On other hand, it is trending on social media that let the students study. Many social media users in this trend are criticizing both federal and the provincial governments for putting ban on educational instituitons right at this moment when all others things including political gatherings are taking place. The students say that markets are open but ban has been put on educational institutions which they say is "very strange".