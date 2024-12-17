Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns Fazl

(@Abdulla99267510)

JUI-F Chief reiterates his stance that Madaris bill has already been enacted

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2024) JamiatUlema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday declared that the Madaris bill had now become an act, and no amendments would be accepted.

If this demand was not met, he warned, the decision would be made in the field rather than in the assembly.

While addressing the National Assembly, Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated that their stance remains that the Madaris bill has already been enacted. He warned that reintroducing the bill for approval without recognizing it as an act would violate the Constitution.

He questioned why a dangerous precedent was being set, stating, “This way, the Constitution itself will collapse. On October 28, the President objected to the bill, and the Speaker corrected it as a clerical error before resending it to the President. As per procedure, if the President does not sign the bill within 10 days, it automatically becomes law. Even the Speaker has stated in an interview that, according to our legal books, the bill has already become an act. The issue now is why it has not been gazetted.”

The JUI-F chief emphasized that when former President Arif Alvi did not sign a bill, it automatically became law. “This has set a precedent. The President no longer holds the authority to block a law after 10 days.”

He added that the government itself is the biggest obstacle in the madaris registration issue.

“We are fighting for the privileges of the Constitution and the Parliament. We want to resolve issues through dialogue, but we are told that the IMF and FATF will not be pleased. Will our legislation be dependent on foreign directives and approval? Are we not a free country? If we are slaves, let it be declared.

”

He further questioned, “If the US Congress passes a resolution in favor of Imran Khan, it is called interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs. Is only that considered interference, and not this? What hypocrisy is this?”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman asserted that Madaris have demonstrated for 24 years that they stand with the Constitution, the law and the government.

“Why are we being tested again? We have never rejected modern education. I do not see a distinction between religious and contemporary education. Students of madaris have secured top positions in board exams,” he said while raising questions.

He warned against undermining legitimate madaris to favor “fictitious” ones. “Why is there a focus on dividing Madaris? Do you want scholars to fight among themselves? We will not engage in such conflicts. The Tanzeematul-e-Madaris had already declared that this act has been enacte.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman accused the bureaucracy and establishment of rejecting the curriculum of religious schools, claiming that they are now receiving international support in this matter.

Fazl said “Even if you refuse to register them, madaris will survive. Even without bank accounts, the funds will continue to come,”.

He said that they had already presented their party’s stance, and now this is the position of the Tanzeematul Madaris.

We will not accept any amendments. The future proposals can be discussed but do not deliberately worsen the situation. If our demands are not met, the decision will no longer be made in the assembly but in the field,” he warned.