Decision on Ramazan moon sighting to be taken on basis of evidences: Maulana Khabir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman, Central Ruet e Hilal Committee (CRC), Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad here Wednesday said that decision about sighting of moon of the holy month of Ramazanul Mubarak would be taken on the basis of evidences.

Talking to media persons here, he said the meeting of Central Ruet Hilal Committee and its zonal committees were underway in their respective districts and decision about moon sighting of Ramazan.

The meeting of Central Ruet Hilal Committee chaired by its chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad was started here and was being attended by the members of the committee, senior officials of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Religious Affairs, Zakat and Hajj, Pakistan Meteorological Department and others relevant authorities.

The meeting was being held here at Aukaf Department. The meeting of zonal Ruet e Hilal Committee was being held at their respective offices.