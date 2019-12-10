UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decision On Shehbaz Family Plea Against Freezing Of Properties On Dec 11

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:19 PM

Decision on Shehbaz family plea against freezing of properties on Dec 11

An accountability court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on an application, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for freezing properties of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, his sons and other family members in connection with an investigation against them in a money-laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on an application, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for freezing properties of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, his sons and other family members in connection with an investigation against them in a money-laundering case.

The court observed that the decision would be announced on Wednesday.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan reserved the verdict after NAB Prosecutor Hafiz Asad Awan concluded his arguments in the case.

The Bureau had approached the court for confirmation of its orders issued for freezing of 23 properties owned by Shehbaz Sharif family in various cities.

The Bureau had, on December 3, issued six orders, each listing separate properties acquired by Shehbaz, Hamza and Suleman, all three of whom are nominated in corruption cases being probed by NAB.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Corruption National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz December Muslim Family All Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces Dubai’s economic o ..

35 minutes ago

VAT contributed 5.5% to country’s overall revenu ..

50 minutes ago

On Int. Human Rights Day, Dubai Foundation for Wom ..

1 hour ago

SEC thanks Sharjah Ruler for 4,400 housing grants

1 hour ago

Civil Twin Renewable Middle East launches business ..

1 hour ago

Paris Summit Takeaways Positive Yet Insufficient f ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.