Decision On South Punjab Sectt. Big Step In Power Devolution: Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:46 PM

Decision on South Punjab Sectt. big step in power devolution: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said the decision of Punjab government to divide South Punjab Civil Secretariat into two parts, based in Multan and Bahawalpur, was a big step towards devolution of power.

"The decision will facilitate people of the area in resolution of their administrative matters at local level," the foreign minister said in a video message.

Qureshi said Additional Secretary South Punjab and Additional Inspector General South Punjab would soon be taking charge of their offices and had been properly told by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar about their expectations.

He said after the implementation of Provincial Finance Award in line with decision of cabinet, the districts would be given funds as per their population and needs.

"Now, the funds of South Punjab will be spent within the province and no one will be allowed to use it in another head," he said.

Qureshi expressed confidence that the people of South Punjab would now get justice at their doorsteps.

