Decision regarding lockdown to be taken after May 31: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that the decision to extend or not to extend the lockdown in the province will be taken after May 31 and business hours will be fixed with it.

In a statement, he said the Sindh government has always taken decisions in the larger public interest, human lives will never be compromised.

The minister said the provincial government continued to co-operate with the Federal government following the orders of the Supreme Court.

According to Nasir Hussain Shah, in the wider interest of the people of the province, the Sindh government made some tough decisions, the aim of which was nothing but to save human lives.

He clarified that instead of relying on any kind of rumors and false news, government announcements should be followed and daily activities should be continued by ensuring social distance and precautionary measures.