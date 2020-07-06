Decision reserved in temple construction case

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 07:18 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved its judgment on a petition against the construction of a temple in Sector H-9 of the federal capital for Hindu community

Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the decision after listening arguments from the respondents in the case.

During the course of proceeding, Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mehmood informed the bench that the federal government had sought recommendations from the Council of Islamic Ideology regarding the allocation of funds for the temple.

He said the temple issue was not conveying a good message internationally adding the minorities' rights were enshrined in the Constitution.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded the court that the approval of temple and allocation of funds were two different subjects and added the government could not provide the seal of approval for the temple construction.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) urban planing director informed the court that the process of plot's allotment was initiated in 2016 for the construction of temple, community center and Shamshan Ghat for the Hindu community in Sector H-9/2, Islamabad.

He said the CDA had received no approval yet in the architecture of the temple.

He said the plot was allotted after consultation with the Ministry of Religious Affairs, special branch and district administration Islamabad, adding adjacent to it a land was allocated for graveyards of Christian, Qadiani and Buddhist.

The director said 3.8 kanal land was allotted in 2017 and handed it over to the representatives of Hindu community in 2018.

After listening arguments, the court reserved the judgment on the matter.

