ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on contempt of court plea filed by former present Asif Zardari seeking additional facilities in jail during his judicial remand in fake accounts references.

Zardari's counsel Sardar Latif Khosa pleaded before the judge that jail administration had committed contempt of court for not providing facilities including air conditioner and refrigerator to his client in jail. He argued that the administration was not complying the court orders that's why a contempt of court proceeding should be initiated against it.

During the hearing, Asif Zardari arrived at rostrum and adopted the stance that he had been provided these facilities previously when he was in jail for four years. If it was illegal then under what law he was given this facility in the past.

Duty judge Raja Jawad Abbas, while hearing the case, asked the applicant whether he was given facilities previously in the same jail.

After hearing the arguments at large, the court reserved its judgment regarding the petition.

It may be mentioned here that the court had earlier allowed former president to get additional facilities in jail at his own expenditures.