UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decision Taken To Appoint Lady Police Personnel In Tribal Districts

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 04:32 PM

Decision taken to appoint lady police personnel in tribal districts

Decision has been taken to appoint lady police personnel and lady police officers in tribal districts.4000 Khasadar Dar Force and Levies of tribal districts have been merged into police

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) Decision has been taken to appoint lady police personnel and lady police officers in tribal districts.4000 Khasadar Dar Force and Levies of tribal districts have been merged into police.In the second phase decision has been taken to appoint lady police constables and police officers in police stations operating in tribal districts.Lady police personnel will be appointed in these police stations taking into consideration tribal traditions.

Services of lady police personnel will be hired in conducting operations in tribal districts and they will also be deployed at check posts on different highways.

Lady police personnel are being appointed for the first time in the history of tribal districts.

It has also been decided to set up women police stations in tribal districts.Women police stations will be set up in the tribal districts of Peshawar and Abbottabad. The tribal women who are arrested from tribal districts will be brought to women police stations in Peshawar for investigation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Abbottabad Women From

Recent Stories

Macron Says Europe Needs Strategic Dialogue With R ..

24 seconds ago

Shah Faesal booked under draconian PSA in IOK

2 minutes ago

3-day sports festival to start on Feb 24

2 minutes ago

Indian police arrest four Kashmiri youth in Srinag ..

2 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler receives Khalifa Fund&#039;s delegatio ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus in EU: France witnesses first death of ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.