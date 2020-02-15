Decision taken to appoint lady police personnel in tribal districts

Decision has been taken to appoint lady police personnel and lady police officers in tribal districts.4000 Khasadar Dar Force and Levies of tribal districts have been merged into police

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) Decision has been taken to appoint lady police personnel and lady police officers in tribal districts.4000 Khasadar Dar Force and Levies of tribal districts have been merged into police.In the second phase decision has been taken to appoint lady police constables and police officers in police stations operating in tribal districts.Lady police personnel will be appointed in these police stations taking into consideration tribal traditions.

Services of lady police personnel will be hired in conducting operations in tribal districts and they will also be deployed at check posts on different highways.

Lady police personnel are being appointed for the first time in the history of tribal districts.

It has also been decided to set up women police stations in tribal districts.Women police stations will be set up in the tribal districts of Peshawar and Abbottabad. The tribal women who are arrested from tribal districts will be brought to women police stations in Peshawar for investigation.