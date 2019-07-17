UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decision Taken To Build A Trauma Centre In Samli Sanatorium Murree

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:15 PM

Decision taken to build a trauma centre in Samli Sanatorium Murree

Decision has been taken to build a trauma center in Samli Sanatorium l Murree.Under this decision all the medical facilities will become available to the patients under one roof

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) Decision has been taken to build a trauma center in Samli Sanatorium l Murree.Under this decision all the medical facilities will become available to the patients under one roof .

.According to media reports the Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division Capt.

(r) Saqib Zafar said while chairing a meeting regarding medical facilities in Samli Sanatorium Murree and construction of a Trauma Center , trauma centre should be built in Samli Sanatorium instead of constructing a separate building for this hospital.This way all medical facilities can be provided to the patients under one roof, he added.

Related Topics

Murree Rawalpindi Media All

Recent Stories

Sudan protesters, army rulers ink power sharing de ..

27 seconds ago

Higher education's students to get admissions in A ..

29 seconds ago

Musk shows off progress on brain-machine interface ..

30 seconds ago

Met Office forecasts rain in Islamabad

32 seconds ago

Indian troops launch violent operations in IoK

25 minutes ago

10 Nanbais arrested in Peshawar

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.