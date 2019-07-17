Decision taken to build a trauma centre in Samli Sanatorium Murree

Decision has been taken to build a trauma center in Samli Sanatorium l Murree.Under this decision all the medical facilities will become available to the patients under one roof

.According to media reports the Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division Capt.

(r) Saqib Zafar said while chairing a meeting regarding medical facilities in Samli Sanatorium Murree and construction of a Trauma Center , trauma centre should be built in Samli Sanatorium instead of constructing a separate building for this hospital.This way all medical facilities can be provided to the patients under one roof, he added.