Decision taken to conduct audit of more than 350 NGOs in district Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Social Welfare Department has decided to conduct audit of more than 350 Non Government Organizations' NGOs of district Rawalpindi.According to media reports Social Welfare Department has decided to carry out audit of more than 350 NGOs including 31 of district Murree, 16 of Kotli Sattian, 22 of Kahuta, 12 Doltana, Gujjar Khan 84 and 131 in Rawalpindi.

Crackdown will be launched against those NGOs which provided bogus information and did not submit bank statement, performance report and credentials and are only using name of the NGO.Registration of all such NGOs will be suspended and offices will be sealed.Director Social Welfare Rawalpindi division Muhammad Aslam said that strict action will be taken against all those NGOs which are dysfunctional and are not complying with rules and regulations.