- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Decision taken to give website of ministry of foreign affairs to private PR Company on contract
Decision Taken To Give Website Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs To Private PR Company On Contract
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 02:12 PM
Decision has been taken to give website of ministry of foreign affairs to a private PR Company on contract.This company of family friend of important personality will do re-branding of this website
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Decision has been taken to give website of ministry of foreign affairs to a private PR Company on contract.This company of family friend of important personality will do re-branding of this website.Email system of ministry of foreign affairs is also linked with this website.But despite ministry's own IT Department, decision has been taken to award contract to a private company.