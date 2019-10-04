UrduPoint.com
Decision Taken To Give Website Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs To Private PR Company On Contract

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 02:12 PM

Decision taken to give website of ministry of foreign affairs to private PR Company on contract

Decision has been taken to give website of ministry of foreign affairs to a private PR Company on contract.This company of family friend of important personality will do re-branding of this website

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Decision has been taken to give website of ministry of foreign affairs to a private PR Company on contract.This company of family friend of important personality will do re-branding of this website.Email system of ministry of foreign affairs is also linked with this website.But despite ministry's own IT Department, decision has been taken to award contract to a private company.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

