Decision taken to give website of ministry of foreign affairs to private PR Company on contract

Decision has been taken to give website of ministry of foreign affairs to a private PR Company on contract.This company of family friend of important personality will do re-branding of this website

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Decision has been taken to give website of ministry of foreign affairs to a private PR Company on contract.This company of family friend of important personality will do re-branding of this website.Email system of ministry of foreign affairs is also linked with this website.But despite ministry's own IT Department, decision has been taken to award contract to a private company.