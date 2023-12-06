Open Menu

Decision Taken To Increase The Number Of City Council Committees To 37: Mayor Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Decision taken to increase the number of city council committees to 37: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that it has been decided to increase the number of city council committees to 37, and will work together with the political party that supports them to solve the basic problems of Karachi.

He expressed these views while addressing the press conference held on Wednesday at the lawn of the KMC head office.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, People's Party Parliamentary Leader Najmi Alam, Chief Whip Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, Juman Darwan, and other officials were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he wants to bring everyone together in the wider interest of Karachi and the unanimously approved resolution of the city council will have more priority to solve the long-standing important problems faced by the city.

He expressed confidence that the City Council needs to play its role, and he is very hopeful that tomorrow's (December 7) meeting of the city council will be held in a pleasant atmosphere.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the main task of the city council is to make a policy that benefits the people of Karachi. He is grateful to the opposition parties that they feel our seriousness regarding the solution of urban problems, so the Deputy Mayor Karachi talked to the representatives of Jamaat-e-Islami, in which they also showed seriousness, he added.

While explaining the details of the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the city council, he said that water, sewage, gas and electricity are the main problems of the city on which all political parties agree. We will discuss the non-supply of gas in cold weather in tomorrow's meeting and a resolution will be passed in this regard, besides speeding up the construction work of Red Line on University Road and Green Line on MA Jinnah Road.

He said that KMC now has the authority to appoint its property inspector in every town of Karachi. To show solidarity with Palestinians we are going to attribute the Gulistan-e-Johar underpass to them. The city council should decide where the money of Bahria Town received by Karachi should be spent. After yesterday's meeting, the next meeting will be called soon, we are working on the things that come in our scope, and he said let's all work for the city, disagree but sit together to solve the problems.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that any house has sanctity, therefore parliamentary traditions should not be violated at all. We have given this message to all the parties to keep their differences in their place but work together seriously for this city. In response to a question, he said that action should be taken against whoever has done wrong, we cannot move forward without admitting our mistakes.

Related Topics

Karachi Resolution Weather Electricity Water Road Money December Gas All Opposition

Recent Stories

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Techno ..

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Technology Park

1 hour ago
 OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundt ..

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundtable Meeting in Malaysia to Pr ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with C ..

Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with CIPA, Paving the Way for $10 Bi ..

3 hours ago
 Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Le ..

Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

3 hours ago
 Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

11 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

20 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

20 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

20 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

20 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan