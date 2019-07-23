UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decision Taken To Increase Trade, Investment Between Pak-US During Imran-Trump Meeting: Hafeez Sheikh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:26 PM

Decision taken to increase trade, investment between Pak-US during Imran-Trump meeting: Hafeez Sheikh

Advisor to PM on finance, revenue and economic affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said that with the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pak-US ties will be strengthened

Washington/Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) Advisor to PM on finance, revenue and economic affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said that with the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pak-US ties will be strengthened.

Talking to a private media channel in Washington, Hafeez Sheikh said that strategic relations between both countries will get better.He said there are more chances of investment in natural gas, IT and other infrastructure by foreign investors after PM's meeting with business community.Decision has been taken to increase trade and investment after meeting with US President that will prove very beneficial for country's economy.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Washington Visit Gas Media Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED 36 billion ..

13 minutes ago

Ehsan Mani appointed Chair of ICC’s financial af ..

27 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends UAE-China youth symposiu ..

28 minutes ago

We welcome third-party mediation for the resolutio ..

36 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissance D ..

43 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism provides key destination insights at ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.