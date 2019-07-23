Decision taken to increase trade, investment between Pak-US during Imran-Trump meeting: Hafeez Sheikh

(@FahadShabbir)

Advisor to PM on finance, revenue and economic affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said that with the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pak-US ties will be strengthened

Talking to a private media channel in Washington, Hafeez Sheikh said that strategic relations between both countries will get better.He said there are more chances of investment in natural gas, IT and other infrastructure by foreign investors after PM's meeting with business community.Decision has been taken to increase trade and investment after meeting with US President that will prove very beneficial for country's economy.