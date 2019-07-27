Decision taken to initiate tree plantation campaign in 251 petrol pumps across district RWP

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) Decision has been taken to launch tree plantation upon 251 petrol pumps across district Rawalpindi from August 1st.Saplings will be distributed to each and every petrol pump and CNG station.

District Officer Civil Defence Talib Hussain said that a special campaign regarding PM's vision of clean and green Pakistan along with forest department will be started from August 1s across district Rawalpindi.5 to ten saplings will be provided to all 251 petrol pumps and CNG stations across district including 112 petrol pumps of city according to space.This campaign will continue for 1 week.