Decision Taken To Root Out Terrorism With Full Force: Musadik
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that decision has been taken to wipe out terrorists from the country with full force.
Pakistan had achieved success in fighting war on terror, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Pakistan armed forces and security institutions had broken the networks of the terrorists groups and brought back permanent peace in different parts through different operations, he said.
In reply to a question about emergence of terrorism incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was responsible for bringing back terrorism in these provinces.
He said that people are suffering due to weak policies of the PTI's last regime.
He, however said that Pakistan Armed Forces with full support of the people would win war on terror for safety and security of the future of the children.
He lauded the sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces and security agencies for the motherland.
