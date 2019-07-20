Decision taken to set up mini hospital, school for WASA, RDA employees

It has been decided to establish hospital, Girls and Boys School for WASA, RDA employees from grade 1 to 16

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) It has been decided to establish hospital, Girls and Boys school for WASA, RDA employees from grade 1 to 16..According to reports Mini hospitals and School will be set up for 1 to 16 scales employee of RDA and WASA.

They will be able to avail health facilities in this mini hospital by presenting their employment card while free education will also be given to their children." We will facilitate RDA and WASA employees.

Health cards will be granted to them. They will avail free medical treatment upto Rs 720000 yearly in any hospital." Chairman Arif Abbasi Said.These schools and hospital will be established in 2020. Local children will also be able to take admission in these schools but first priority will be given to RDA and WASA employees.