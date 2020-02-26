UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decision Taken To Start Work On Ring Road Mega Project From 2020-21 Financial Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:47 PM

Decision taken to start work on Ring Road mega project from 2020-21 financial year

The Islamabad's new ring road mega project approved for construction starting from the 2020-21 financial year

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) The Islamabad's new ring road mega project approved for construction starting from the 2020-21 financial year.According to media reports the funds for the mega project will be allocated in the new year Federal budget.

The project will cost Rs 500 million and the length of Islamabad ring road will be 50 km. The two ways road traffic will be a no signal corridor starting from Sangjani that will include the areas of Shah Allah Ditta, Margalla, F sectors in Islamabad, Secretariat, Bharakahu, Charah to Kallar Syedan.

This will be Islamabad's second inter- city road, as the traffic coming from Hazara and Gilgit Baltistan can enter Islamabad within minutes.

The toll plazas will be constructed on its entrances and exits.Both of the elected Tehreek-e-Insaf's MNA for Islamabad are playing a pivotal role for initiation of this ring road project. The federal government will release the funds for its construction.

The project will be completed within 2 years which will be completed in 2023, whereas commercial units and plazas will be constructed around the ring road.

Related Topics

Islamabad Budget Road Traffic Gilgit Baltistan Kallar Syedan Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Teenagers Detained in Russia's South-West Admit Pl ..

4 minutes ago

UK Government to Review Foreign, Defense, Security ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan pays Rs.14.42 billion to Russia over trad ..

14 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Railway minister announces to suspen ..

4 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif remained not admitted in hospital for ..

5 minutes ago

Death toll in New Delhi protests reaches 19

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.