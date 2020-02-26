Decision taken to start work on Ring Road mega project from 2020-21 financial year

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad's new ring road mega project approved for construction starting from the 2020-21 financial year

26th February, 2020

The project will cost Rs 500 million and the length of Islamabad ring road will be 50 km. The two ways road traffic will be a no signal corridor starting from Sangjani that will include the areas of Shah Allah Ditta, Margalla, F sectors in Islamabad, Secretariat, Bharakahu, Charah to Kallar Syedan.

This will be Islamabad's second inter- city road, as the traffic coming from Hazara and Gilgit Baltistan can enter Islamabad within minutes.

The toll plazas will be constructed on its entrances and exits.Both of the elected Tehreek-e-Insaf's MNA for Islamabad are playing a pivotal role for initiation of this ring road project. The federal government will release the funds for its construction.

The project will be completed within 2 years which will be completed in 2023, whereas commercial units and plazas will be constructed around the ring road.