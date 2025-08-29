Open Menu

Decision To Appoint Additional Administrative Officers In Flood -hit Districts

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Decision to appoint additional administrative officers in flood -hit districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to appoint additional administrative officers in flood -hit districts across the province.

In this connection, an important meeting was held in the PDMA's committee room under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman regarding the flood situation, in which the administrative steps were reviewed in the affected districts.

During the meeting, the immediate deployment of additional administrative officers in the affected districts of the province was decided, to effectively conduct rescue activities at the local level.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabil Javed and Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia gave a detailed briefing to the meeting, the briefing stated that the situation in the affected areas was being monitored and the availability of resources for rescue and relief operations was being ensured.

The meeting also considered the proposal to close educational institutions in the affected districts for a week, to ensure the safety of students.

The chief secretary instructed all the departments concerned to keep close contact with each other and be ready to deal with any emergency.

Recent Stories

vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

4 hours ago
 At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

7 hours ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

10 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

20 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

20 hours ago
 Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

20 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

20 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

20 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

20 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan