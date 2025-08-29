Decision To Appoint Additional Administrative Officers In Flood -hit Districts
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to appoint additional administrative officers in flood -hit districts across the province.
In this connection, an important meeting was held in the PDMA's committee room under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman regarding the flood situation, in which the administrative steps were reviewed in the affected districts.
During the meeting, the immediate deployment of additional administrative officers in the affected districts of the province was decided, to effectively conduct rescue activities at the local level.
Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabil Javed and Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia gave a detailed briefing to the meeting, the briefing stated that the situation in the affected areas was being monitored and the availability of resources for rescue and relief operations was being ensured.
The meeting also considered the proposal to close educational institutions in the affected districts for a week, to ensure the safety of students.
The chief secretary instructed all the departments concerned to keep close contact with each other and be ready to deal with any emergency.
