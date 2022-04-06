Decision to appoint Masood Khan as envoy to US made in Nov 2021: Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the decision to appoint Asad Majeed as Pakistan Ambassador to Brussels, and replace him with Masood Khan as Ambassador to the United States was made in November 2021.

The minister, in a tweet, rejected the claim of certain political leaders that Assad Majeed was transferred immediately after the Lettergate issue.