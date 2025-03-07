Open Menu

Decision To Bring PWPA Under Home Dept

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 09:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA), Hina Parvez Butt, met with Secretary Home Punjab, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, at his office in the Civil Secretariat on Friday.

Additional Secretary Home (Judicial) Imran Hussain Ranjha, Deputy Secretary General Tasneem Ali Khan and other relevant officials were present.

A spokesperson for the Home Department Punjab said, an important development has taken place in line with the vision of the chief minister Punjab regarding women's protection. It has been decided in principle to bring the PWPA under the administrative control of the Home Department.

During the meeting, Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt said that ensuring justice at the doorstep of the oppressed is the responsibility of the state.

She emphasised that eliminating injustice against women and vulnerable segments of society is the chief minister's mission. She assured that women should not feel alone, as all state institutions are actively working for their protection.

Secretary Home Punjab, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, highlighted that the Home department is in the process of legislating to prevent acid attacks and to fully regulate the sale and purchase of acid. Mengal further added that forensic reports for women-related cases are being prioritised and full implementation of merit is being ensured in all cases.

