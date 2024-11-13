Decision to conduct fresh security audit of all 3,960 minority worship places in Punjab

A meeting was held at the Punjab Home Department on Wednesday to discuss security audit of minority worship places across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A meeting was held at the Punjab Home Department on Wednesday to discuss security audit of minority worship places across the province.

The meeting was chaired by Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, who instructed that a fresh security audit report for all minority worship places in Punjab be compiled and presented at the next meeting. He emphasized the need for ensuring proper boundary walls, security cameras, barbed wire, and deployment of appropriate security staff at all worship places.

During the meeting, Secretary Home Department Punjab, Noorul Ameen Mengal, provided a briefing on the security situation and the government's measures. It was informed that there are 3960 registered minority worship places in Punjab, including churches, temples, Mosques, and gurdwaras. Noorul Ameen Mengal further explained that to ensure foolproof security arrangements for these places, the Home Department had activated the FNS Cell and established a special cell involving all law enforcement agencies. He also mentioned that the Home Department conducts a security audit every two weeks and that administrative and police committees have been formed in all districts of Punjab to ensure security and maintain contact with the community for the safety of minority worship places.

He emphasized that the involvement of the relevant community in the management and upkeep of the worship places is essential.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, stated that minority communities in Pakistan enjoy equal rights. He assured that the security and other matters related to religious minority worship places are being given special attention across the province. However, he stressed that it is mandatory for all worship places to be legally registered for appropriate arrangements. He also emphasized that body searches at the entry and exit points of worship places should be mandatory to ensure the safety of lives, and attention should be given to the beautification and upkeep of these worship places.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Sonia Asher, Chairman of the Standing Committee Fablous Christopher, Provincial Assembly members Emmanuel Athar, Ijaz Alam Augustine, and Shakeela Javed. Other participants included Secretary of Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ali Bahadur Qazi, Secretary of Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, Salvation Army Regional Commander Colonel MacDonald, Archbishop Benny Mario Travers from the Roman Catholic Church Lahore Diocese along with representatives from relevant security agencies.