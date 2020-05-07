Decision to ease lockdown taken with consultation: Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the decision to ease lockdown in a phased manner had been taken with the consultation which was aimed to bring ease in the lives of common man.

Punjab government has taken decisions with unanimity with the Federal government and other provinces, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that a decision had been taken to allow functioning of industries linked with construction and concerned shops, adding that permission had also been granted to open more industries and concerned businesses.

The CM said that industries comprising of pipe mills, ceramics, sanitary-wares, paint, electrical cables, switch boards, steel, aluminium and other shops will also be allowed to operate. He said hardware stores will also be opened, adding it had been decided to open small markets and small shops across the province.

Usman Buzdar maintained that small markets and small shops will remain open from Fajar till 5 p.m.

He underscored that small markets and small shops getting opened will remain closed for two days in a week.

He said that two days enforcement of closure will not be applied on the already opened pharmacies, medical stores, milk shops, karyana stores, tandoors, bakeries and other shops. He said that it has also been decided to open OPDs of hospitals.

Usman Buzdar apprised that it had also been decided with consensus that educational institutions will remain closed till July 15th and examinations of boards had been cancelled and promotions of students in 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grades will be done on the basis of previous year's result.

The chief minister urged the masses to fully cooperate with the government in the perspective of its decision to ease lockdown. Usman Buzdar said that the government was working on both ends by safeguarding lives of the people of the province and resolving problems of common working man.

The CM exhorted the masses to implement all SOPs laid down by the government as it was their responsibility. "As much as the people show responsibility, the more they will be saved from contracting coronavirus," added Usman Buzdar.