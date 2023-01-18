Decision to establish separate branch of Organized Crime for investigation & follow-up of serious crime cases

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that to further improve the investigation and follow-up of serious crime cases in the province, the branch of Organised Crime should be established and the DIG Organized Crime should be appointed in the Additional IG Investigation Office and a summary in this regard should also be sent to the government soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that to further improve the investigation and follow-up of serious crime cases in the province, the branch of Organised Crime should be established and the DIG Organized Crime should be appointed in the Additional IG Investigation Office and a summary in this regard should also be sent to the government soon. He issued these instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting on the professional matters of the Investigation Branch at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

The IG Punjab said that DIG Organized Crime would not only collect crime data through effective follow-up but would also give weekly reports about the progress of investigation on serious crime cases in all districts. He said that the Organized Crime Branch would ensure close follow-up of the registered cases across the province and would focus on arresting dangerous criminals through effective investigation, timely completion of challan and strict punishment to habitual and professional criminals.

The IG Punjab said that DIG Organized Crime would maintain close coordination with the Regional Monitoring Units of Investigation and after registration of the case, he would monitor all the stages of the investigation and bring the case to its logical conclusion as soon as possible with effective follow-up. He said that the main objective of establishing a separate branch of the organized crime was to improve the quality of investigation with effective follow-up and in this regard, all possible measures would be used along with the provision of more resources. He directed that initially AIG Monitoring should give a fortnightly monitoring report of organized crime cases including murder, robbery, dacoity and rape.

He directed that hard-core policing should be continued across the province to prevent crimes and bring habitual criminals involved in cases of robbery, dacoity murder and rape behind the bars.

The IG Punjab said that all the data on rate of conviction and acquittal in the cases of robbery, theft, dacoity should be collected across the province to know about the average rate of bail in these cases from all the districts of Punjab and it's report should be prepared in ten days and put up in the next meeting. He directed that the district police officers in consultation with their RPOs should appoint competent and hardworking inspectors in the districts where DSP organized crime posts are vacant. The IG Punjab while giving instructions to the officers said that crackdown against court absconders should be intensified across the province and the guarantors of the court absconders should be called to police stations and assured that they would ensure the attendance of these absconders in the courts.

He directed that in each district, if cases of robbery, murder, dacoity and rape could not be investigated at the police station level, their investigation should be assigned to the in-charge of organized crime and special attention should be given to digital monitoring for improving quality of investigation.

Additional IG Investigation, various RPOs and DPOs of the province participated in the meeting through video link and expressed their views. Additional IGs Establishment, Logistics and Procurement, Finance and Welfare, Special Branch, RPO Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, DIG IT, Headquarters were present in the meeting while RPOs and DPOs participated through video link.