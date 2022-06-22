UrduPoint.com

Decision To Fix Hours For Commercial Operations Taken To Save Energy: Rana Sanaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 01:09 AM

Decision to fix hours for commercial operations taken to save energy: Rana Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said the decision to fix hours for commercial operations was being implemented uniformly across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said the decision to fix hours for commercial operations was being implemented uniformly across the country.

Talking to a delegation of business community from the Federal Capital, he said the decision had been taken to conserve energy. He assured the delegation to review their new proposals, adding that the decision would be taken after consultation with the provincial governments.

The minister said the government believed in providing the best opportunities to business community. "As soon as the energy shortage is resolved, business hours will be reviewed again," he said.

He said practical steps were being taken to end load-shedding during the business hours. "We saved the country from load-shedding in the past too, and will overcome the crisis once again." He asked shopkeepers and restaurant owners to ensure compliance with the orders of Islamabad District Administration. He said the business culture needed to be changed to make the maximum use of daylight.

He said traders should voluntarily implement government guidelines for saving energy as it was for the benefit of the people.

The delegation said the working hours for restaurants should be till midnight.

Related Topics

Islamabad Shortage Business Rana SanaUllah From Government Best

Recent Stories

Macron meets France opposition, retains PM after p ..

Macron meets France opposition, retains PM after poll blow

3 minutes ago
 Recent rains to reduce water scarcity in country: ..

Recent rains to reduce water scarcity in country: Khursheed Shah

3 minutes ago
 'Eliminate nuclear weapons before they eliminate u ..

'Eliminate nuclear weapons before they eliminate us' - UN chief

5 minutes ago
 More strike calls cloud summer for European low-co ..

More strike calls cloud summer for European low-cost airlines

5 minutes ago
 Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv region kills ..

Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv region kills 15: governor

5 minutes ago
 Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donb ..

Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine's Donbas

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.