Decision to fix hours for commercial operations taken to save energy: Rana Sanaullah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said the decision to fix hours for commercial operations was being implemented uniformly across the country.

Talking to a delegation of business community from the Federal Capital, he said the decision had been taken to conserve energy. He assured the delegation to review their new proposals, adding that the decision would be taken after consultation with the provincial governments.

The minister said the government believed in providing the best opportunities to business community. "As soon as the energy shortage is resolved, business hours will be reviewed again," he said.

He said practical steps were being taken to end load-shedding during the business hours. "We saved the country from load-shedding in the past too, and will overcome the crisis once again." He asked shopkeepers and restaurant owners to ensure compliance with the orders of Islamabad District Administration. He said the business culture needed to be changed to make the maximum use of daylight.

He said traders should voluntarily implement government guidelines for saving energy as it was for the benefit of the people.

The delegation said the working hours for restaurants should be till midnight.