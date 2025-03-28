Decision to form Minority Advisory Council for minorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to form a 38 member Minority Advisory Council Punjab (MACP) to address the issues of minorities by forming a union to protect their rights.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora while talking to APP said that the MACP will provide advice to the government in resolving the problems of minorities, the MACP will give suggestions for the promotion of interfaith brotherhood.

It's worth mentioning here that the Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has been appointed as the chairman, senior league leader Kamran Bhatti has been appointed as the vice chairman of the Minority Advisory Council, and Aqib Alam as the convener.

The minister informed that the Minority Advisory Council will consist of 38 members, the term of the MACP will be three years, the government can dissolve the Council prematurely.

The membership of any member can be suspended or terminated by the Chief Minister of Punjab, and the CM can remove the chairman, vice chairman or convener from office at any time, the minister added.

To a query, the minister said that the fundamental rights and freedoms of minority communities will be given legal protection, work will be done on the educational, social, economic and political development of minorities.

He said furthermore, development projects will be proposed to improve the quality of life of minorities.

No compensation will be given to the Chairman, Vice Chairman, Convener and other members of MACP, the Punjab government will provide full cooperation for the betterment of minority communities, he added.

Earlier on the direction of the CM Punjab, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora met a delegation from the Bahawalpur Minority Wing of the Hindu community at his camp office to discuss concerns.

The delegation also raised concerns, such as the water crisis in Cholistan and the poor condition of the cremation ground (Shamshan Ghat) near Fort Derawar Singh, where over 400 Hindu households face significant challenges due to poverty.

The minister promised to include these issues in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for swift resolution and reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of minority communities.