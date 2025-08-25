Decision To Further Strengthen CCD In Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to further strengthen the Crime Control Department (CCD) to enhance crime prevention and improve the overall law and order situation in the province.
According to Punjab Police sources, the CCD is being assigned expanded responsibilities, with future targets including cybercrime, narcotics, and organized occupation groups.
The department will now actively address cases of cyber harassment, particularly against women, and will be equipped with access to modern tools, data systems, and digitalized infrastructure to combat cybercrime effectively.
In a major move, the CCD will also compile detailed records on organized land grabbers and be empowered to act against individuals involved in illegal land and property occupation. The department will utilize historical data to root out these groups and will investigate old and pending cases.
Additionally, the CCD will be authorized to register cases and make arrests related to drug trafficking, cybercrime, and land occupation offenses.
