Decision To Hold By-elections In Lahore, Wazirabad And Mianwali Under Rangers Security
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Election Commission has decided to deploy Rangers for the by-elections in Punjab.
A letter has been written to the Punjab Home Department for the deployment of Rangers outside the polling stations in the by-elections of Lahore, Wazirabad and Mianwali. Election Commission sources said that the Election Commission has decided to hold the by-elections in Punjab under the security of Rangers.
The Election Commission has written a letter to the Home Department for the deployment of Rangers outside the polling stations from September 17 to 19.
According to sources, the deployment of Rangers will help assist the Election Commission under Article 220.
According to the letter, the deployment of Rangers has been sought for the peaceful conduct of the elections. According to sources, by-elections are scheduled for September 18 in Constituencies NA-66 Wazirabad, NA-129 Lahore and PP-87 Mianwali.
The seat of NA-129 Lahore had fallen vacant due to the death of PTI leader Mian Azhar.
Recent Stories
IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'
UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..
UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship
Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Body of 50 years old man pulled out of water pond1 minute ago
-
KP CM announces relocation of flood-affected communities to safer sites1 minute ago
-
Decision to hold by-elections in Lahore, Wazirabad and Mianwali under Rangers security1 minute ago
-
Health Advisor inspects DHQ Daggar, Pir Baba; handed over emergency supplies11 minutes ago
-
KTC honored with Gold Award at FPCCI ceremony, CEO Sameera Irfan Shaikh sets industry milestone11 minutes ago
-
PDMA predicts intensified moonsoon rain from Aug 17-19 in KP21 minutes ago
-
Cotton factory gutted21 minutes ago
-
250 professional beggars netted during operation21 minutes ago
-
Emergency control rooms established at all tourist, historical sites21 minutes ago
-
PTDC urges tourists to adopt safety guidelines during monsoon season21 minutes ago
-
Joint strategy finalized to expedite relief, rehabilitation work in flood affected areas21 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab arrives in Japan21 minutes ago