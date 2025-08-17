Open Menu

Decision To Hold By-elections In Lahore, Wazirabad And Mianwali Under Rangers Security

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Election Commission has decided to deploy Rangers for the by-elections in Punjab.

A letter has been written to the Punjab Home Department for the deployment of Rangers outside the polling stations in the by-elections of Lahore, Wazirabad and Mianwali. Election Commission sources said that the Election Commission has decided to hold the by-elections in Punjab under the security of Rangers.

The Election Commission has written a letter to the Home Department for the deployment of Rangers outside the polling stations from September 17 to 19.

According to sources, the deployment of Rangers will help assist the Election Commission under Article 220.

According to the letter, the deployment of Rangers has been sought for the peaceful conduct of the elections. According to sources, by-elections are scheduled for September 18 in Constituencies NA-66 Wazirabad, NA-129 Lahore and PP-87 Mianwali.

The seat of NA-129 Lahore had fallen vacant due to the death of PTI leader Mian Azhar.

