Decision To Install 6 Wastewater Treatment Plants
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Progress has finally been made on the project to clean up wastewater in Lahore. The Punjab government and WASA have taken the final decision to set up six major wastewater treatment plants.
Along with these major projects, small treatment plants will also be set up in different areas of the city.
According to sources, the project to treat wastewater in Lahore’s history has been pending for many years. After a long delay and repeated postponements of feasibility reports, practical progress has finally started on this project.
The Punjab government and WASA have jointly prepared a plan to set up six major wastewater treatment plants in the city.
