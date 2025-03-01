Open Menu

Decision To Introduce New Policy To Maintain Discipline In PU Hostels

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Decision to introduce new policy to maintain discipline in PU hostels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Punjab University administration has intensified measures by bringing a new policy

to maintain discipline in its hostels.

The punishments for students violating hostel discipline, the university has increased

fine amount to Rs 20,000.

The PU's official administrative sources told APP that this punishment also include cancellation

of hostel allotment and departmental suspension.

In this regard, a new hostel disciplinary form has been prepared as per the policy of Punjab University,

under which action will be taken against those who indulge in strike and involve

in fight in the hostel.

Furthermore, strict action would be taken against those who will misbehave with hostel officers

and employees, damage hostel areas, cameras and other property.

Replying to an query, the administrative official sources said that action would also be taken against

illegal use of social media, illegal staying in hostels.

In this connection, the university administration has displayed pamphlets of Warning-Performa

related to the new policy in all hostels.

Recent Stories

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

41 minutes ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad f ..

Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..

4 hours ago
 Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's ..

Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island

4 hours ago
 Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expre ..

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..

4 hours ago
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at S ..

Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

4 hours ago
 Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on chall ..

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..

5 hours ago
 IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not all ..

IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

5 hours ago
 Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

6 hours ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

7 hours ago
 MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season dur ..

MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan