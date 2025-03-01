Decision To Introduce New Policy To Maintain Discipline In PU Hostels
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 10:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Punjab University administration has intensified measures by bringing a new policy
to maintain discipline in its hostels.
The punishments for students violating hostel discipline, the university has increased
fine amount to Rs 20,000.
The PU's official administrative sources told APP that this punishment also include cancellation
of hostel allotment and departmental suspension.
In this regard, a new hostel disciplinary form has been prepared as per the policy of Punjab University,
under which action will be taken against those who indulge in strike and involve
in fight in the hostel.
Furthermore, strict action would be taken against those who will misbehave with hostel officers
and employees, damage hostel areas, cameras and other property.
Replying to an query, the administrative official sources said that action would also be taken against
illegal use of social media, illegal staying in hostels.
In this connection, the university administration has displayed pamphlets of Warning-Performa
related to the new policy in all hostels.
Decision to introduce new policy to maintain discipline in PU hostels
