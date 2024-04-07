Open Menu

Decision To Keep BRT Peshawar Service Active Till 12 Midnight

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) On the special instructions of the Chief Minister, it has been decided to keep the BRT service active till 12 midnight, said Sadaf Kamil, spokesperson of Trans Peshawar while talking to APP here on Sunday.

BRT service timings are extended till Chand Raat, Spokesman Trans Peshawar said.

Service will be provided on stopping route SR-02 during extra working hours till midnight, spokesperson Trans Peshawar.

Travel facility is being provided from Chamkani to Karkhano Market on SR-02 route, Sadaf Kamil said, adding, “The bus of this route stops at every stop from Chamkni to Karkhano.”

The last bus from Chamkani will leave at 11 pm, while the last bus from Karkhano will leave at 12 pm, said Trans Peshawar spokesperson.

The purpose of extension of working hours is to facilitate Eid shopping to the people, Miss Sadaf Kamil said

