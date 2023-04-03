UrduPoint.com

Decision To Postpone Elections In Best Interest Of Pakistan: Khaqan Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said the decision to postpone elections was in the best interest of Pakistan as it would steer the country out of socio-political and economic crises.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the constitution could not act on the whims of a single person who could violate it anytime and dissolve the assembly whenever he wanted.

Abbasi said that PML-N was a true political party that had deep roots among the mass­es, adding, it could not be intimidated by the threats of an incompetent person.

Replying to a question, he called for the formation of a full court bench of the Supreme Court for hearing petitions.

He said the country was facing a serious economic crisis due to the Khan-led government's bad governance, but "we brought it on road to progress".

