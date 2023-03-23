Decision to postpone Punjab elections is in country’s interest: Marriyum

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says the Election Commission has taken the decision in view of prevalent economic, political and security situation in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that decision of the Election Commission regarding postponement of elections in Punjab was in the interest of the country and will guarantee political stability.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Election Commission took the decision in view of prevalent economic, political and security situation in the country.

The Minister said the decision has been taken in consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

She said under the Constitution, the Election Commission has to ensure transparent and fair elections with caretaker governments at Federal and provincial level but if elections were held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 30, it would have been controversial forever.

The Minister said there were reservations that elections were being forced in two provinces due to ego of an individual. Constitution cannot be operated as per the wishes of a single person who dissolves the assemblies whenever he wants.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Election Commission's decision has saved the country from a major constitutional crisis.

She added that census was going on in the country and elections could not be held in two provinces before the census and elsewhere in the country after census.