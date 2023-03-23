UrduPoint.com

Decision To Postpone Punjab Elections Is In Country’s Interest: Marriyum

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 23, 2023 | 02:39 PM

Decision to postpone Punjab elections is in country’s interest: Marriyum

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says the Election Commission has taken the decision in view of prevalent economic, political and security situation in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that decision of the Election Commission regarding postponement of elections in Punjab was in the interest of the country and will guarantee political stability.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Election Commission took the decision in view of prevalent economic, political and security situation in the country.

The Minister said the decision has been taken in consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

She said under the Constitution, the Election Commission has to ensure transparent and fair elections with caretaker governments at Federal and provincial level but if elections were held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 30, it would have been controversial forever.

The Minister said there were reservations that elections were being forced in two provinces due to ego of an individual. Constitution cannot be operated as per the wishes of a single person who dissolves the assemblies whenever he wants.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Election Commission's decision has saved the country from a major constitutional crisis.

She added that census was going on in the country and elections could not be held in two provinces before the census and elsewhere in the country after census.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Maryam Aurangzeb April All From

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 yea ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations bet ..

2 hours ago
 Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Da ..

Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Day introduced in US House of Re ..

3 hours ago
 ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security ..

ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security threats

3 hours ago
 Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy durin ..

Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy during Ramazan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.