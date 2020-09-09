Decision to re-open educational institutions Sept 15 welcomed in KP

People of all walks of life here Wednesday highly welcomed the government decision regarding opening of educational institutions from September 15 in the country and termed it a landmark decision to save academic year of students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :People of all walks of life here Wednesday highly welcomed the government decision regarding opening of educational institutions from September 15 in the country and termed it a landmark decision to save academic year of students.

They said opening of educational institutions was demand of private schools and colleges besides parents that was fulfilled by the Government after significant reduction of coronavirus in the country.

Misal Khan, a retired Information Officer has welcomed Government decision regarding opening of educational institutions in the country and expressed the hope that all stakeholders would implement and follow SOPs.

He said any student having symptoms of coronavirus should not be sent to schools, colleges or universities.

He said Government cannot do anything alone unless supported by people.

Former education Minister, Mairaj Humayun have also welcomed opening of educational institutions in phased wise manner.

He said opening of educational institutions would save time of students and a academic year.

Former Nazim Bahadar Khan, academician Riaz Khan and others highly appreciated Government decision regarding opening of educational institutions in phase wise manner and lauded of opening of colleges and universities in first phase.

They expressed the hope that parents, teachers, transporters and administration of educational institutions would follow SOPs for safety of students against Coronavirus and play role of a responsible citizen.