Decision to relax restrictions to be taken in consultation with provinces: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the Federal Government would take the decision to relax restrictions and lockdown in consultation with the provincial chief ministers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the Federal Government would take the decision to relax restrictions and lockdown in consultation with the provincial chief ministers.

Talking to a he daily-wagers, laborers and small business owners were directly hit by the lockdown imposed in the country to stem the coronavirus, who were facing difficulties to make both ends meet, and easing the restrictions would help them earn the livelihood.

He said the national economy was already in dire straits due to the foreign loans and weak policies of previous governments so a smart lockdown was necessary to keep the economic wheel running.

Farrukh Habib said the government had taken steps to enhance the coronavirus testing capacity.

Testing kits were imported, besides protective equipment for the doctors and paramedical staff, which had been provided to the hospitals across the country, he added.

He urged the opposition leaders not to mislead the people by issuing false statements regarding the corona testing capacity.

To a question, he said Pakistan's demography was different from that of the United States and European countries, and so the immunity of its masses. It, was, therefore, not proper to blindly follow the West in dealing with the contagion. The measures were being taken by the government keeping in view the ground realities, he added.