Decision to restore tourism in northern areas to be taken soon; says Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to promote tourism and the decision regarding opening the sector, especially in northern areas with standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of coronavirus pandemic, would be taken soon.

Responding to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly regarding the delay in tourism resumption in the northern areas including Galiyat, Murree, Chitral and Swat despite SOPs formation, recent PTDC employees sacking and motels closure, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was aware of the issue and talks were underway to remove the hurdles in the way to the tourism sector business.

The minister said COVID-19 had badly affected the tourism industry and the government would soon take decision to compensate people related to that important business.

The tourism and travel industry and as well as local traders in northern areas relied heavily on business in the summer season especially when the tourists in large numbers throng to the hilly areas to spend holidays, he added.

He said the meeting of National Tourism Coordination board was likely to be held on July 22, to look into the issue regarding the tourism.

Regarding the employees of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), he said the government had announced a financial assistance package amounting to Rs1.3 billion as golden handshake for the PTDC employees.

He said the organisation had been running in loss for many years due to its out-dated model of operation, illegal appointments and lacklustre approach of the previous governments. Most of the amount being earned by the PTDC was spent on the employees, he added.

He said the decision regarding restructuring of the PTDC had been taken by the Federal cabinet to transform it into a vibrant and profitable organisation and generate multiple jobs through effective promotion of tourism in Pakistan and across the globe.

"Tourism is a devolved subject so strong coordination among the provinces is imperative to boost the sector," He said and added the PTDC motels would be handed over to the provinces as per the spirit of the 18th constitutional amendment.

He alleged that the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had destroyed all the institutions of the country.

He asked Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and face the cases against him.