Decision To Take Legal Action Against Inflammatory Social Media Posts

Published May 25, 2023

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Home Gilgit Baltistan Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal convened a meeting in Gilgit to devise a strategy against inflammatory social media posts.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from law enforcement agencies, representatives from the Information Department, FIA Cybercrime Wing, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and PEMRA.

The meeting proposed strict action against those individuals or groups engaging in negative activities on social media under the Cybercrime Act.

The meeting participants decided on strict monitoring of social media platforms.

